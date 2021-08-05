RWE taps Furgo to probe three offshore wind sites in the UK and Ireland

RWE Renewables has lined up geo-data specialist Furgo for seabed investigations at three major offshore wind sites in the UK and Ireland.

The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the project studies at Dublin Array in Ireland and North Falls and Five Estuaries in the southern North Sea will help inform the final design of each of the projects.

The latest agreement follows a successful working relationship between the two companies – RWE says using the same company and team has shortened procurement lead times for projects and the volume of work has led to contract efficiencies, in addition to reducing health and safety and programme risks.

RWE is the second largest offshore wind operator in the UK, with nine operational sites.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operating Officer Wind Offshore Global, RWE Renewables: “We are really pleased to have completed this contract with expert company Fugro.

“RWE has a large pipeline of new offshore projects, with 2022 again forecast to be a busy survey season for our projects, where we expect to take a similar strategic approach to achieving synergies for our projects. Cross collaboration and learning across teams and projects underpin RWE’s ambitions to build on our position as one of the largest developers of offshore wind in the UK.”