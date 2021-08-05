Hospitals launch V2G project to help Manchester reach carbon-neutrality

Two hospitals in Manchester have begun a trial of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project that will see electric vehicles (EVs) store energy and feed it back into the grid to help supply energy at times of peak demand.

Trafford and Withington Hospitals will charge vehicles used to transport medication and medical equipment with five V2G chargers.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority said the EVs will be charged late at night when demand on the grid is at its lowest level.

The project is expected to help the local authority achieve its ambitious carbon-neutrality goals.

Hitachi Europe, which has backed the project, will analyse the data from the infrastructure provided to understand how V2G technology can be deployed across the UK.

Councillor Neil Emmott, Greater Manchester Combined Authority Green City Portfolio Lead, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Greater Manchester Local Energy Market (GM LEM) progressing, a project that will be a key element in realising our carbon-neutral ambitions by 2038.

“V2G charging is a perfect example of thinking outside the box to ensure we transform how energy is used, stored and distributed in the city-region. We see projects like GM LEM as vital for reducing our carbon emissions and building a new green economy for our towns and cities.”