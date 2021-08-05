Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Wollongong Uni secures $5m to host renewables and grid-focused training centre

The funding will support the development of the ARC Training Centre in Energy Technologies for Future Grids, which will deliver industry-linked research into renewable energy

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 5 August 2021
Image: University of Wollongong

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has been awarded AUD$5 million (£2.65m) to host a new training centre to support Australia’s transition towards a clean energy future.

The funding will support the development of the ARC Training Centre in Energy Technologies for Future Grids, which will deliver industry-linked research into renewable energy.

The projects are expected to create stronger research and industry connections in areas including energy, biomedical technology and agriculture.

Professor Kashem Muttaqi from the School of Electrical, Computer and Telecommunications Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences said: “The Training Centre will address the complex and challenging issues currently limiting the growth of renewable energy through innovations that facilitate widespread integration of these resources into electricity grids while maintaining grid stability.

“It will advance Australia’s transition to a clean energy future and will deliver the next generation of industry leaders and specialists in future grid technologies for renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution.

“Supported by renewable hydrogen energy storage and market-driven customer responsiveness enabled by new information and communications technologies, this will provide a more sustainable, reliable, secure and affordable electricity system.”

