Yorkshire Water invites bids for three-year smart meter tenders

Yorkshire Water has launched two tenders for smart meter framework agreements for three years each to support its move towards smart metering.

It is inviting bids for the Smart Metering & Networks and Smart Metering New Developments contracts, which will cover the supply of smart meters, a network provision, the management of the IoT infrastructure required to support it and all asset management activities related to the IoT network.

Successful bids will supply smart metering solutions, which includes smart meters, advanced metering infrastructure and network, for rollout within a six-month time period for selected sites.

Adam Smith, Asset Strategy Manager from Yorkshire Water said: “Smart metering is a growing focus for the business and we are making significant investments in the area to meet our ambitious aims.

“We’re hoping bidding companies will bring a track record of smart meter supply and network maintenance to ensure the project is delivered efficiently while maintaining value for our customers

“We plan to realise a range of benefits across leakage, water efficiency, billing and operational carbon as we transition to using smart solutions, which will give us timely insight to manage our asset base and interact with our customers.”