‘Scotland’s largest’ offshore wind farm puts its jacket on

Jacket foundations for what will become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm have arrived at the Port of Nigg in Cromarty Firth.

Being fixed in the seabed, jacket foundations are the seabed structures that support offshore wind turbines.

The jacket components are to be installed as part of the foundations for the massive 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm.

The arrival of the components kickstarts the upcoming campaign to install all 114 wind turbine foundations at the offshore project site off the Angus coast, beginning in October.

After jacket foundations are installed, Vestas turbines will be positioned on each of the turbine bases.

Once commissioned, the project, which is owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, is forecast to produce enough energy to power 1.6 million homes.

Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables, said: “At SSE Renewables we are proud to be leading the construction of Seagreen and the benefits it is bringing to Scotland.

“The jobs boost at Port of Nigg associated with the installation of Seagreen’s foundations is great for the local area and the Highlands as a whole and builds on our excellent track record at SSE Renewables of supply chain support in Scotland.”

Steve Rose, Director of HSE at TotalEnergies E&P UK, said: “We are delighted that the Seagreen project has reached this milestone. To see these jackets ready to be installed and become part of Scotland’s largest wind farm is a real thrill.”