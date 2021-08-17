Sadiq Khan tours ‘nation’s largest’ water source heat pump project

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan joined Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees in visiting the new Castle Park Water Source Heat Pump project in Bristol – set to decarbonise the city’s heat generation.

The 3MW water source heat pump is reported to be the largest project of its kind in England and will be delivered by Bristol City Council and Goram Homes in partnership with Vital Energi.

It will generate heat and hot water for Bristol residents using water from the nearby harbour. Once operational, the project will provide low carbon heat to the Bristol Heat Network, which currently supplies more than 10,000 homes.

Scott Lutton, Operations Director at Vital Energi, said: “This is particularly exciting as large-scale water source heat pumps are an underused renewable solution and this will be a fantastic showcase to demonstrate the carbon reductions they can generate.”