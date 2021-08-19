Will Glasgow become home to new plastic-to-hydrogen plant?

Glasgow could soon become home to a new plastic-to-hydrogen project.

That comes after the submission of plans for the construction of the facility to West Dunbartonshire Council.

Based at Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, the proposed plant, which will be developed by Peel NRE, will have a capacity of 13,500 tonnes.

The £20-million project, which is described as the UK’s second of its kind, will take non-recyclable plastics, destined for landfill, incineration or export overseas and process them to create a local source of sustainable hydrogen.

The hydrogen will be used as a clean fuel for buses, cars and heavy good vehicles.

Richard Barker, Development Director at Peel NRE, said: “As we head towards COP26 in Glasgow, this is a great example of how the UK is innovating in net zero and delivering pioneering technologies that can be used the world over.”

According to Zero Waste Scotland, around 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste are produced in Scotland every year.