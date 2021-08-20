Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Ofgem launches investigation into Community Energy Scheme UK

The investigation aims to find whether the company breached consumer protection legislation

Friday 20 August 2021
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

Ofgem has launched an investigation to see whether Community Energy Scheme UK Limited (CES) and its sales and customers practices did not comply with consumer protection legislation.

Britain’s energy regulator said the investigation will consider whether CES breached consumer protection legislation, including the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013.

Ofgem further clarified that the opening of the investigation does not imply that it has made any findings of regulatory breaches by CES.

CES installs solar PV panels on the roofs of social housing in Stoke-on-Trent in West Central England and sells the electricity from these panels to the tenants.

ELN has contacted CES for a response.

