Circular economy projects in Ireland win €490m funding

Ireland has announced funding worth €490,000 (£419,452) to support projects aimed at promoting a circular economy across the country.

Creating a circular economy is part of the move towards a more sustainable future, with a focus on reducing and eliminating waste and keeping resources in use for as long as possible.

Funding has been awarded under Ireland’ first Circular Economy Innovation Grant Scheme (CEIGS), supporting projects in areas such as sustainable fashion, marine plastics, reusable food packaging and construction.

The organisations that have won the grants are AM Acoustic Materials, Community Resources Network Ireland, Cork Environmental Forum, Everlend Ltd, GIY Ireland, Irish Green Building Council, Marine Applications Ltd T/A Verifact, Novelplast Teoranta, PACE Organisation and Thriftify Technologies.

Circular Economy and Communications Minister Ossian Smyth said: “The scale of the challenge to become circular requires change at every level of our society. I am delighted to be able to support these projects which have been proposed from people active in making and advocating change.

“We can learn so much from doing. I look forward to realising the ambition of these projects and building further on their success in the coming years of this scheme.”