Jurassic Fibre receives future Net Zero Standard Accreditation

Local broadband provider Jurassic Fibre has achieved future Net Zero Standard accreditation for its green goals.

To achieve the accreditation, the company submitted a carbon assessment report to measure its operational carbon footprint through the future Net Zero Standard with CBN Expert.

The Standard was designed to create a simple way for smaller businesses to show their credentials, record where they are on their net zero journey, monitor their progress and benchmark themselves against their sector.

Working alongside Balanced Energy, in its pledge to become net zero by 2050 it has set targets to halve the company’s carbon emissions before 2030.

The Devon-based company joins more than 3,000 other businesses in taking the ‘Race to Zero’ pledge – a UN-backed scheme aligned with the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.

Michael Maltby, Jurassic Fibre CEO, commented: “We are dedicated to doing our part to combat climate change and it has been eye-opening to see the changes that can be made to the business to make it more sustainable.

“We would like to thank Balanced Energy for supporting us with our ‘Race to Zero’ pledge and help set out goals and changes to make Jurassic Fibre a greener business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them as we embark on this journey to becoming a net zero company.”

