Renewables ‘made up nearly 91% of new US capacity in first half of 2021’

Solar-generated electricity grew by 25% in the past year, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 26 August 2021
Renewable energy sources made up almost 91% of the new electricity generating capacity in the US in the first six months of the year.

That’s according to an analysis by the SUN DAY Campaign, based on data from the Energy Information Administration, which finds solar-generated electricity grew by 25% in the past year.

The authors of the report estimate solar provided nearly 4.1% of the US total electricity generation.

Data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also shows wind led the capacity additions in the first half of 2021 with 5.6GW, followed by solar which totalled 5.2GW.

In addition, wind and solar were the only sources of new capacity additions in June 2021, the report suggests.

It also predicts that wind and solar will provide nearly five times more new generating capacity than natural gas in the next three years.

