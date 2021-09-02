DVLA receives UK-wide recognition for water efficiency

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has received UK-wide recognition for its sustainable practices in water efficient behaviour.

It has been awarded the ‘Checkmark’ by Waterwise, the UK’s independent authority on water efficiency, after introducing a range of measures to discourage water waste.

That includes using aeration devices to reduce water flow from taps, putting signs across its Morriston site to help staff reduce water waste, encouraging them to contact a help-desk to easily report any leaks or issues and using waterless urinals.

DVLA has also implemented advanced monitoring of water usage across the estate through sub-meters and web-based software.

The organisation follows the Greening Government Commitments, which set out targets for central government and its agencies to make reductions in consumption and waste.

Louise White, Director of Estates and Human Resources at DVLA said: “We are extremely proud to receive the Checkmark, which recognises the commitment our teams have shown to becoming more water efficient through numerous internal projects.

“At DVLA we are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact through modernising our services and estate and we actively encourage our staff to participate in creating a more sustainable working environment.

“We believe that sustainability begins with us and as an agency, we will continue working towards improving water efficiency and maintaining sustainable practices throughout DVLA.”

The Waterwise Checkmark has been achieved as part of the DVLA’s Sustainability Plan for 2021/22, which demonstrates how the agency and its staff will maintain a sustainable working environment and embed sustainability into its day-to-day operations.

Dr Nathan Richardson, Head of Policy and Strategy at Waterwise added: “It was a pleasure to award the DVLA the Waterwise Checkmark.

“Their application was one of the strongest we have seen and included some excellent evidence of what is being done to save water from efficient kit to behavioural campaigns with staff at the office.”