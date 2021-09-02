US wind market hit new record

The US wind energy market grew at a record pace in 2020 with the offshore wind energy pipeline increasing by 24%.

That’s according to official data by the Department of Energy, which shows the US installed a record 17GW of new wind capacity last year, bringing the cumulative total to 122GW.

The authors of the report estimate wind power installations outpaced those in solar power for the first time in several years, representing $24.6 billion (£17.8bn) of investment.

The analysis suggests wind power currently provides more than 10% of electricity in 16 US states and more than 30% in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The cost reduction in wind power technologies is thought to have driven wind energy capacity additions, according to the report.