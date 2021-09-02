Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

US wind market hit new record

The US offshore wind energy pipeline grew 24% last year, according to a new report

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 2 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The US wind energy market grew at a record pace in 2020 with the offshore wind energy pipeline increasing by 24%.

That’s according to official data by the Department of Energy, which shows the US installed a record 17GW of new wind capacity last year, bringing the cumulative total to 122GW.

The authors of the report estimate wind power installations outpaced those in solar power for the first time in several years, representing $24.6 billion (£17.8bn) of investment.

The analysis suggests wind power currently provides more than 10% of electricity in 16 US states and more than 30% in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The cost reduction in wind power technologies is thought to have driven wind energy capacity additions, according to the report.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast