Waste management firm Biffa completes acquisition of Viridor’s assets

Waste management company Biffa has completed its acquisition of the collections business and certain recycling assets from Viridor Waste Management.

The acquisition will expand Biffa’s industrial and commercial collections business and recycling capabilities in the UK.

It includes three waste transfer stations in Edinburgh, Sheffield and Cornwall, 15 depots across the country and ‘wet waste depots’ in Slough, Thurrock and Taunton.

In addition, it includes four material recycling facilities in West Sussex, Plymouth, Milston Keynes and Ipswich, three composting facilities in Priorswood, Walpole and Dimmer and an anaerobic digestion plant in Walpole.

Michael Topham, Chief Executive of Biffa said: “The acquisition of Viridor’s collections business and certain recycling assets is another significant step for Biffa, strengthening our leadership positions in a number of our core markets and accelerating the delivery of our growth strategy as we continue to leverage the Group’s unique position at the heart of the circular economy.

“On behalf of everyone at Biffa, I’m delighted to officially welcome our new Viridor colleagues to the business and look forward to working together as we continue to pursue the exciting growth opportunities that lie ahead.”