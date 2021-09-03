Hydrogen gives Lego a lift!

Nearly 7,000 students from across Scotland will compete to build the most efficient hydrogen-powered Lego vehicle prototype.

The so-called Scottish School’s Hydrogen Challenge is being delivered by Arcola Energy, ITM Power and ScottishPower and aims to engage students in how green hydrogen can help decarbonise transport.

Regional finals are taking place in cities including Aberdeen, Dundee, Stirling and Edinburgh winners from each city will compete in the Grand Final in Glasgow during COP26.

Councillor John Alexander, Chair Scottish Cities Alliance, Leader Dundee City Council, said: “In the lead up to COP26 the Scottish cities are proud to collectively support this important programme to inspire the next generation of renewable energy engineers who can capitalise on the high skilled jobs we aim to create from our collective investment to position Scotland as one of Europe’s leading early adopters of hydrogen technology.”

Barry Carruthers, Hydrogen Director at ScottishPower, said: “We’re currently working to deliver a number of green hydrogen projects in Scotland, including the largest green hydrogen facility in the country, but we know that we still have work to do to help educate people about this critical, zero emission fuel and the role it plays in achieving Scotland’s overall net zero goals.”