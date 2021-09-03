Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

EBRD to provide €140m loan for Ukrainian green infrastructure

The investment in the upgrade of a district heating system is predicted to slash 193,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 3 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will lend €140 million (£120m) to support upgrade works for a district heating system in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The loan will finance the modernisation of existing combined heat and power plants and boiler houses as well as the installation of a new dispatching and monitoring system.

The improvements are designed to boost energy and resource efficiency and the quality of heating and hot water supply to residential and business customers.

The investments are forecast to result in annual savings of more than 193,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and 25,000 cubic metres of water yearly.

