UK opens £9m fund for local authorities to tackle air pollution

The government has announced funding worth £9 million for local authorities across England to improve air quality.

Its Air Quality Grant, which is now open for applications, helps councils develop and implement measures that benefit schools, businesses and communities and reduce air pollution.

At least £1 million of the funding will be dedicated to projects to improve public awareness in local communities about the risks of air pollution, following a recommendation in the Coroner’s Prevention of Future Deaths report after the tragic death of Ella Kissi-Debrah in 2013.

These could include projects to inform people about the way they can reduce their exposure to emissions by avoiding pollution hotspots.

The criteria for this year’s grant will prioritise three areas: reducing air pollutant exceedances, improving knowledge and information about air quality and steps individuals can take to reduce their exposure to air pollution and measures to deal with particulate matter, which is the pollutant most harmful to human health.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “Air quality has improved significantly since 2010 but still poses enormous health risks, which is why we are boosting our funding to local authorities to help them take action.

“This is part of the government’s wider strategy to tackle air quality. Our landmark Environment Bill places a duty on us to set at least two air quality targets by October 2022, including an ambitious, legally-binding target to reduce fine particulate matter – the most damaging pollutant to human health.

“We know local authorities are best placed to address the issues they face in their areas. We look forward to receiving innovative ideas for ways to reduce emissions, help communities understand how they can limit their exposure to air pollution and promote cleaner, greener alternatives.”

Applications are being invited until 8th October 2021.