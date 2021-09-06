National Lottery launches £2.5m for green community projects

National Lottery has launched a new £2.5 million programme to support communities across the UK take action on climate change.

Applicants are invited to submit their project proposals to secure grants between £1,000 and £10,000.

The local community projects need to cover areas such as food, transport, energy, waste and the natural environment to be considered eligible to get a grant.

Nick Gardner, Head of Climate Action at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “With this programme we are keen to reach those who are not sure how to take climate action or haven’t before, helping ensure that climate action moves further into the mainstream and is accessible and relevant to all communities.”