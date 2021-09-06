Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

National Lottery launches £2.5m for green community projects

The so-called Together for Our Planet programme offers grants between £1,000 and £10,000 for projects that promote climate action

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 6 September 2021
Image: Sophie Leguil / Shutterstock

National Lottery has launched a new £2.5 million programme to support communities across the UK take action on climate change.

Applicants are invited to submit their project proposals to secure grants between £1,000 and £10,000.

The local community projects need to cover areas such as food, transport, energy, waste and the natural environment to be considered eligible to get a grant.

Nick Gardner, Head of Climate Action at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “With this programme we are keen to reach those who are not sure how to take climate action or haven’t before, helping ensure that climate action moves further into the mainstream and is accessible and relevant to all communities.”

