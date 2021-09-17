SSE Renewables to combine two wind farms to create 4.1GW ‘super project’

SSE Renewables is combining two proposed offshore wind farms to create what it says would be a “super project” development, with a potential output of 4.1GW.

Berwick Bank and Marr Bank offshore wind farms, located off the east coast of Scotland, have been brought together into one single wind farm, now called Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

The move is expected to accelerate Scotland’s net zero ambitions and tackle the climate crisis, increasing the country’s overall renewable energy capacity by nearly 30%.

Berwick Bank Wind Farm would be capable of generating enough clean electricity to power more than five million homes and avoid eight million tonnes of carbon every year, equivalent to removing all of Scotland’s annual car emissions.

If granted consent for construction, the wind farm could start generating green electricity in the second half of the decade.

Alex Meredith, SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank Project Director said: “For Scotland’s Climate Week, we wanted to highlight that faster delivery will help Scotland and the UK hit 2030 offshore wind targets, enable net zero in Scotland by 2045 and see the UK continue to lead the world in large-scale offshore wind deployment.

“By combining the two project proposals into a super project we believe we can deliver Berwick Bank Wind Farm – one of the world’s largest offshore wind opportunities – more quickly.

“We’re proud of our track record of support and benefits that our projects bring to the Scottish and UK supply chains. With Berwick Bank our ambition is to utilise as many local, Scottish and UK based suppliers where possible throughout all stages of development, construction and operation.”