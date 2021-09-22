Injunction made against M25 protestors

Insulate Britain protestors who have been blocking the M25 could now face jail time.

National Highways has granted a court injunction meaning that similar demonstrations could lead to prosecution.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout.”

Invading a motorway is reckless & puts lives at risk. I asked National Highways to seek an injunction against M25 protestors which a judge granted last night. Effective later today, activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 22, 2021

Home Secretary Priti Patel echoed these views stating that the injunction would mean “people can get moving again” on the crucial London motorway.

“We will not tolerate lives being put at risk. Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment,” she said.

The protests have had heavy backlash from both the public and government, with 60% of Brits opposing the actions.

Yesterday, 41 people were arrested for their part in the protests.