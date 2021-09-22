Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Injunction made against M25 protestors

The demonstrators could now face jail time for their actions after a new injunction was passed last night

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 22 September 2021
Image: Insulate Britain

Insulate Britain protestors who have been blocking the M25 could now face jail time.

National Highways has granted a court injunction meaning that similar demonstrations could lead to prosecution.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel echoed these views stating that the injunction would mean “people can get moving again” on the crucial London motorway.

“We will not tolerate lives being put at risk. Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment,” she said.

The protests have had heavy backlash from both the public and government, with 60% of Brits opposing the actions.

Yesterday, 41 people were arrested for their part in the protests.

