Energy consultancy offers jobs to employees of collapsed supplier Green

The roles on offer include Lead Generators and Energy Consultants

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 24 September 2021
Image: Green Energy Advice Bureau

Newcastle energy consultancy Green Energy Advice Bureau has announced it is offering guaranteed interviews to staff affected by the recent closure of domestic energy supplier Green.

The sales roles on offer include Lead Generators and Energy Consultants and have a starting date of 4th October, the renewable business energy procurement firm said.

Candidates interested in available roles do not need to have previous energy experience, just at least one year in a sales role.

Less than 48 hours ago, Green and Avro ceased to trade, a move that is going to affect an estimated 835,000 customers.

Paul Cobb, Director of Green Energy Advice Bureau, said: “It’s a very challenging time for the energy market. We are saddened to see businesses collapsing on a weekly basis.

“As a business at the heart of the North East, we continue to expand, due to the continued success of a solid growth plan and want to extend our reach to those affected by the news with an interview guarantee.”

