Octopus chosen to take on failed Avro Energy’s 580,000 customers

Octopus Energy has been appointed by Ofgem to take on the customers of failed supplier Avro Energy.

Energy supplies will continue as normal for the 580,000 customers as they switch over to their new supplier, with outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers also honoured.

Avro Energy customers, who will be contacted over the coming days about the changes, are being advised to shop around and switch suppliers if they wish to only after the transfer has been completed.

They will not be charged any exit fees if they decide to switch to a different supplier.

If your energy supplier goes bust, please don’t worry – you can rely on your energy supply as normal. Here’s all you need to know 👉 https://t.co/3hDbb7fCTy #EnergySupply | #EnergyCrisis | #EnergyIndustry pic.twitter.com/ReKOjDRDY3 — ofgem (@ofgem) September 24, 2021

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Octopus Energy for the customers of Avro Energy. We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal and customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Your energy supply will not be interrupted. Octopus Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”