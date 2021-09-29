In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

With 3 year highs on oil, will the whole energy complex result in recessionary impact?

The carbon spread between the UK and EU explained

Power prices impacted by all factors of generation cost, exacerbated by an under-performing nuclear fleet

Is there any good news on gas?

The pressure on government to act – will they and should they?

The impact on industry for the winter ahead – what reaction is possible due to extraordinary price levels?

This is a promoted article.