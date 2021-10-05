Bitcoin can be as hot as volcanic lava in El Salvador

El Salvador is harnessing energy from volcanoes to power bitcoin mining.

The country’s President Nayib Bukele, a former businessman, confirmed the move writing on Twitter: “We are still testing and installing, but this is officially the first bitcoin mining from the volcano.”

Mr Bukele also posted an image showing that the country has already successfully mined 0.005991179 bitcoin (£218.53) using volcanic geothermic power.

Several local news organisations reported that 1st October marks the day the first bitcoin was volcano mined in El Salvador.

It has been reported that the government is working with state-owned geothermal electric company which is already running power plants using this type of energy.

We’re still testing and installing, but this is officially the first #Bitcoin mining from the #volcanode 🌋 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 1, 2021

Two weeks, ELN spoke to Alex de Vries, Economist and Data Scientist, whose recent research suggests that a single bitcoin transaction creates the same amount of electronic waste as that of two iPhones binned.