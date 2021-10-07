Energy supplier predicts it will be the next company to cease to trade

Leeds-based energy firm Omni Energy has told customers it is “highly likely” it will exit the UK’s energy market before the end of November.

The small energy supplier has reportedly sent an email to nearly 10,000 customers saying: “The UK industry is in crisis. The cost of wholesale energy is continuing to rise and without a significant change in the wholesale cost of energy, or a government intervention, it is highly likely Omni Energy will cease trading before the end of November.

“Why are we telling you this now? Despite reports in the media that only ‘badly run’ energy companies are ceasing to trade, we consider ourselves a well-run energy supplier. (…) At the moment, with wholesale energy costs at record highs, the cost of purchasing the energy we supply to your home is simply more than we can charge you which will quickly become unsustainable for our business.”

The company added: “To support you and make sure we minimise the impact to you we recommend that you switch to another supplier as soon as possible.”

Several customers of the company took to Twitter to raise concerns about the move.

ELN has contacted Omni Energy for a response.

In recent weeks, nine energy companies collapsed following gas price hikes.