Greenpeace loses oil case against government

The environmental group challenged the government’s decision to grant an oil field permit to BP in 2018

Friday 8 October 2021
Image: Greenpeace

Greenpeace has lost its court case, challenging the UK government’s decision to grant a permit to BP to drill the Vorlich Field, in the North Sea.

Judges in Scotland’s highest civil court have ruled that the government’s decision to grant a permit was lawful.

Greenpeace will seek to launch an appeal before the Supreme Court.

A government spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s judgment which upholds the environmental decisions made by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning.

“While we are working hard to drive down demand for fossil fuels, there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming years as we transition to lower carbon, more secure forms of energy generated in this country.”

John Sauven, Greenpeace UK Executive Director, said: “The government is celebrating a win for the fossil fuel industry after its lawyers argued in court that emissions from burning oil extracted by BP are ‘not relevant’ when granting an oil permit.

“And now the Prime Minister is poised to sign off even more oil if he approves a new oil field at Cambo against official guidance from climate experts.

“In just a few weeks’ time, Boris Johnson will be opening global climate talks where his actions, not his words, will be what counts. And right now his actions are covered in oil. We will not give up the fight for the climate.”

