UK plugs in ‘first’ large-scale water source heat pump

Two massive heat pumps in Clydebank, Scotland have started extracting heat from the River Clyde to warm local homes and businesses.

That follows the official opening of the Queens Quay Heat Pump Energy Centre.

The facility houses two 2.65MW water source heat pumps which extract water from the River Clyde at a speed of 125 litres per second and use the heat to produce heating and hot water through a five-kilometre-long district heating network.

Delivered by Vital Energi, the £20m-project is predicted to cut around 5,705 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Councillor Iain McLaren, Convener of Infrastructure, Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “As the world turns its eyes to the West of Scotland for COP26 and we work to agree on action to try and halt the climate emergency, we are determined to do our part.

“This system, alongside a number of other steps taken by the council, will help us achieve our goal to be net zero by 2045 and lead the way in tackling the climate emergency.”

Scott Lutton, Vital Energi’s Operations Director North & Scotland, commented: “West Dunbartonshire Council have shown that it is possible to, not only deliver large carbon reduction by harnessing renewable technology but that this heat can be delivered at a more affordable price.”