Majority of British public ‘back a ban on gas boilers within the decade’

Nearly 59% of Brits want to see a ban on gas boiler sales within the decade.

That’s according to new polling by Public First, which suggests almost half of the adults surveyed support government plans to ban the sale of gas boilers.

The poll of 2,000 Brits also shows that just 23% of them oppose that policy.

Rachel Wold from Public First said: “There’s surprising public support for a gas boiler phase out as early as 2030.

“It should make the government more confident in introducing policies which will speed up the transition to clean heating in our homes.”

Sepi Golzari-Munro, Director of Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “If the government supports those households already prepared to switch from gas boilers to heat pumps, this increased demand will bring down the cost of the greener option for everybody else, encouraging many more people to switch, and in turn cutting our vulnerability to volatile and unpredictable gas prices.”

Two months ago, the government was reportedly considering pushing the proposed ban on gas boilers to 2040.

In May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested a ban on new fossil-fuel boilers needs to be introduced globally by 2025 if the world aims to reach net zero by 2050.