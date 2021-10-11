RWE and PPC partner for 2GW solar venture in Greece

Energy companies RWE and PPC have joined forces to build 2GW solar projects in Greece.

PPC will contribute nine solar projects, with a combined capacity of 940MW, and will be joining RWE’s solar photovoltaic (PV) pipeline in the country – both projects are expected to begin operating in 2023.

The venture marks RWE’s first entry into the Greek market, which will add to its existing 9GW portfolio of worldwide renewable energy projects.

Katja Wünschel, COO Onshore and PV Europe and Asia-Pacific of RWE Renewables, said: “European collaborations, like our partnership with PPC, are essential to making the energy transition happen.

“Greece is a promising growth market for us, with its high solar energy levels and clear commitment to renewables.

“As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies we will contribute significantly with our experience and knowledge to ensure this cooperation is a success. Growing new renewable energies is the clear focus for RWE.”