Alok Sharma: “COP26 is not a photo op”

In a major speech at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris Alok Sharma said: “COP26 is not a photo op or a talking shop. It must be the forum where we put the world on track to deliver on climate.

“And that is down to leaders. It is leaders who made a promise to the world in this great city six years ago. And it is leaders that must honour it.”

Mr Sharma added the success or failure of COP26 is in the world leaders’ hands: “Responsibility rests with each and every country. And we must all play our part. Because on climate, the world will succeed, or fail as one.

“It will be an extraordinary COP in extraordinary times. But collectively, we must pull together to make it work. Forging unity from the unfamiliar.

“Because we have no choice but to deliver. Each country must step-up. And as COP26 President I will ensure that every voice is heard. That the smallest nations are sitting face to face with the world’s great powers. As equal parties to the process.”

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow later this month.