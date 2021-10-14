‘Russia does have some solution to the UK’s energy crisis’

With the UK grappling with a crippling energy crisis, an increasing number of analysts suggest that current conditions highlight the dangers of the European energy over-reliance on Russia.

Coventry University academic Dr Babatunde Anifowose spoke to ELN about Russia’s role in Europe’s natural gas crisis: “It is important to emphasise that Russia has some of the largest giants of gas deposits in the world with hundreds and thousands of kilometres of pipelines to be able to supply places like Europe.

“So now Russia has what we need in the UK. And Russia can help by supplying the quantity that is required in the UK. So, in a way, I would say that Russia does have some solution to the crisis in Europe generally. But what we need to look at as well is how people use energy.”

Dr Anifowose who is the Chair of the Engineering Professionalism Committee of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and a Chartered Environmentalist with the Energy Institute, London added: “Recent reports focus on people’s behaviour change, so for example, switching transport mode. So instead of driving your car to work or to supermarkets you switch to non-motorised transport options like cycling, walking or even scooters.

“That could lead to 8% reduction in carbon dioxide that is available in the atmosphere.”