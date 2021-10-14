US infrastructure firm launches new renewable energy division

Pearce Services, a provider of operations, maintenance and engineering services for telecom and renewable energy infrastructure, has announced the launch of its new renewable energy division.

Over the last 15 months, Pearce has bough independent service providers (ISP) – MaxGen Energy Services, World Wind & Solar, A & A Wind Pros, Mortenson Energy Services an Mountain Renewables.

The new Pearce Renewables arm will provide commercial and utility-scale wind, solar power, EV charging and energy storage assets.

Daryl Ragsdale, Vice President of Business Development at Pearce Renewables said: “The Pearce Renewables brand signifies our ability to provide customers with a unified, comprehensive service experience at all phases of their project or asset lifecycle. Our suite of renewable energy solutions includes commissioning, operations and maintenance, engineering, spare parts and logistics and training. More recently and with the aid of these strategic acquisitions, we have enhanced our re-power, emergency response and catastrophic repair or rebuild solutions.

“We continue to deliver service excellence with our team of experienced professionals and Pearce’s technology-enabled platform, and pride ourselves on offering safe, innovative, efficient and customised solutions to ensure sites are performing optimally for our clients.”