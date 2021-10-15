Ofgem announces another gas supplier exiting the market

London-based gas supplier Daligas Limited has announced today that it ceased to trade.

The company supplied gas to around 9,000 domestic and non-domestic customers.

On its website, the firm said: “From the 14th October 2021, due to the unprecedented energy market conditions, the record high wholesale prices and the current energy cap set by the industry regulator Ofgem, we are unable to keep our team and business operating.

“From all of us, please accept our deepest thanks for your support throughout all these years.”

The announcement comes just a few hours after two more energy suppliers, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy went under.

Under Ofgem’s safety net, Daligas Limited customers’ energy supply will continue and funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts will be protected.

The customers will be contacted as soon as a new supplier will be selected by Ofgem to takeover.

Neil Lawrence, Director of Retail at Ofgem, said: “Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers. We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.”