Boris’ Ten Point Plan has attracted £5.8bn investment in green projects so far

More than £5.8 billion of investment in green projects has taken place since the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan last November.

That’s according to new data from the Department for International Trade, which has also revealed that 56,000 new jobs in the UK’s clean industries have taken place.

The major green investment boost includes more than £650 million this year alone in advancing offshore wind and more than £900 million in accelerating the shift to zero-emissions vehicles.

Envision AESC has agreed to invest more than £400 million in a Gigafactory in Sunderland to advance electric vehicle (EV) production, with ENI Spa investing the same amount in offshore wind.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, commented: “These new figures are yet more evidence that going green means creating high quality jobs across the United Kingdom.

“We are at the forefront of seizing these new opportunities, supported by major government investment and a British zeal for innovation and commerce.

“Since the launch of our Ten Point Plan businesses across the country have attracted international investment in the industries of the future, ensuring we build back better and greener.”

Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, added: “The UK is fully capitalising on the global green industrial revolution, showing the world how business and industry can remain competitive and attract international investment in this race to secure new green industries.

“As we power on with our plan to back new British industries – from car battery makers to wind turbine designers – we are laying the foundations for a new era of green jobs and decades of economic growth to come.”