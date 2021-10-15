Queen frustrated by world leaders not coming to COP26

The Queen is seemingly not happy with the lack of progress on climate issues in the runup to COP26.

During the opening of Senedd in Cardiff, the monarch was picked up on a recording expressing her disdain for those who “talk but don’t do.”

Her Majesty can be overheard saying: “I’ve been hearing all about COP. I still don’t know who’s coming.”

Her comments were made to the Duchess of Cornwall and Welsh politician Elin Jones.

Her thoughts follow those made earlier in the week by her son, the Prince of Wales, who stated his fears that during COP26, world leaders would “just talk” and that “the problem is to get action on the ground”.

The long-awaited summit will take place from the last day of this month, with many world leaders including Presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, yet to confirm attendance.