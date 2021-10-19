Planet Ice partners with Utility Team to crack down on carbon footprint

Planet Ice has appointed Utility Team to help make them a more energy efficient business.

Utility Team will help the ice rink operator understand its energy consumption across its 14 sites and reduce the energy it uses without affecting the quality of the ice.

An initial assessment of its Gosport site was undertaken, finding that energy usage could be reduced through more efficient energy devices, as well as employees’ behavioural changes.

Utility Team is set to install Panoramic Power at all 14 sites to gain real-time energy consumption data and use that information to tackle the most energy taxing equipment and help Planet Ice cut its carbon footprint.

Chris Toze, Energy Service Director for Utility Team, said: “We are excited to be helping Planet Ice with this project. Helping clients understand their energy consumption at an asset level gives us so much scope to develop unique energy efficiency plans.

“The data provided by Panoramic Power has been invaluable in not only understanding consumption patterns but also ways in which assets can be managed to minimise the risk of downtime.”

Heath Rhodes, Chief Operating Officer at Planet Ice, added: “We engaged with Utility Team to leverage their net zero expertise and help reduce our carbon footprint through increased energy efficiency within our estate.

“One of our largest consumers of energy is our ice plant, which keeps the ice at optimum quality and temperature. The implementation of Panoramic Power has enabled us to optimise our operations and reduce our carbon footprint. We are grateful for the work and training carried out by Utility Team.”