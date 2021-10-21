UK looks to bolster renewable energy infrastructure in Taiwan

The 24th annual UK-Taiwan trade talks focused on a greener future and sectors including energy, offshore wind power and agriculture.

The British-Taiwanese trade relationship is expected to grow, as a recent survey showed British business confidence in Taiwan is stronger than ever before.

The UK is looking to work with its international trade partners to inspire more climate action and has pledged to share expertise with the Asian country on floating offshore wind and workforce planning for its renewable energy sector.

Around 30 UK offshore wind companies have set up operations in Taiwan, which will help the country on its way to achieving its 20% of its energy mix coming from renewables by 2025.

Trade between the two countries reached £6 billion in 2021 and Taiwan is the UK’s eighth-largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

UK Minister for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt, said: “I was pleased to co-chair the 24th UK-Taiwan trade talks where we made further progress towards strengthening cooperation between our economies.

“Our trading relationship is strong and there are growing opportunities for UK businesses.

“We held productive discussions on a number of trade and investment issues ranging from agriculture, offshore wind, pharmaceuticals and financial services and it’s been great to see UK companies sharing our world-leading expertise in offshore wind to support Taiwan’s energy transition.”