Renewable energy producer to invest up to £13bn in the UK by 2030

Portuguese utility EDP has announced it will invest through its subsidiary EDP Renewables (EDPR) £12.8 bIllion in the UK over the coming years.

The investment is additional to that already made by Ocean Winds, the joint venture owned by EDPR and ENGIE dedicated to offshore wind, in the Moray East and Moray West projects, amounting to £2.65 billion.

The company said that around £660 million will be spent on a portfolio of 544MW of onshore wind and solar energy.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, Chief Executive Officer of EDP and EDPR, said: “These plans to invest up to £13 billion by 2030 underscore our commitment to the UK, a strategic market for the growth of the group.

“We have an established position in the offshore market, now complemented by our entry into onshore and we will explore any further opportunities that allow us to continue to play a leading role in the UK’s energy transition.“