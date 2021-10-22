ENA looks to collaborate more towards flexibility

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has announced a more collaborative approach to governance for 2022.

It is looking to work more closely with wider industry to develop flexibility, following stakeholders asking to be involved earlier in the scope development process.

ENA aims to deliver key actions from the government’s ‘Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan’ published earlier this year.

Stakeholders are encouraged to get involved and provide feedback on its ‘Programme Initiation Document’, setting out how it looks to achieve this in the coming year.

Farina Farrier, Head of Open Networks at ENA, said: “As the natural home for network collaboration, Open Networks draws on the expertise of networks, Ofgem, government and wider industry to develop, facilitate and progress the necessary steps to drive towards our ultimate goal of net zero.

“With the government’s recent announcement that all of the UK’s electricity is going to come from clean energy sources by 2035, it’s more important than ever that we continue to work closely together.

“The project is open with the way that we work, the outputs we publish and in receiving stakeholder feedback, however, we want to go a step further and invite people in from an earlier stage in the process and from a wider range of areas to challenge us and ensure we’re listening and working collaboratively in our approach.”