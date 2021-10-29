CNG retail arm ‘on the brink of collapse’

CNG Energy’s retail arm could reportedly be the next casualty of the unfolding crisis that has thrown the UK’s energy market into unprecedented turmoil.

The energy supplier supplies gas to commercial customers, including schools, hairdressers, hotels and restaurants.

According to Sky News, the provider is close to falling into the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) process which is operated by Ofgem and aims to appoint a new company that will take on a failed supplier’s customers.

It has been reported that the transition of CNG’s 45,000 customers could take place in a matter of days.

That reportedly follows a process through which CNG and its advisers received no viable offers for the retail arm.

The future of the retail division is different from that of its wholesale shipping business that supplies gas to other energy suppliers.

Just a few days ago, CNG warned its customers, several smaller energy companies that the company is preparing for an orderly exit and that they cannot retain their current contracts.

ELN has approached CNG for a response.