New net zero targets set for sports at COP26

The UNFCCC’s Sports for Climate Action Framework (S4CA) has announced new ambitious targets for sport, including reaching net zero by 2040 and halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

All members of the framework will adopt new climate targets to mitigate climate change and cut down emissions.

The aim of S4CA is to bring sports organisations, teams, athletes and fans together to raise awareness of achieving the aims of the Paris Agreement and make changes in sports to control their impact on the environment.

Members include the Premier League, International Olympic Committee, FIFA, BBC Sport and Formula E.

The members that adopt the targets will enter the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ campaign.

Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, said: “Four years since we launched the Sports for Climate Action Framework, more than 280 sports organisations have committed to the overarching objectives of aligning sport with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“The sector eagerly took up the challenge, but also told us that they want to do more and to do it faster. These organisations are now being challenged to reduce emissions 50% by 2030 at the latest and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.”