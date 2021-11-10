Cepac partners with Shell Energy to decarbonise UK operations

The agreement will see Shell Energy supply 14GWh renewable electricity per annum, backed by UK-certified renewable certificates of origin, to Cepac’s state-of-the-art production facilities.

Committed to setting the standard in quality, innovation and traceability; Cepac is renowned for its extensive packaging portfolio. Customers include leading international brands across FMCG, food & drink, pharmaceuticals and retail.

Through its collaboration with Shell Energy, Cepac aims to continue to reduce its environmental impact and reliance on non-renewable utility supply. With sustainability considered a key business priority, the company is progressively transitioning to electric vehicles and has invested in solar PV technology. Cepac is also working on initiatives including energy efficient motors and LED lighting; supporting its sustainable, recycled product ranges.

Simon Lilley, group accountant and treasurer at Cepac, commented: “As a key player in the critical packaging supply chain, we’re proud to operate at the forefront of the industry. While we’re already embracing widespread sustainability initiatives across the organisation, finding innovative solutions to further improve our green credentials and decarbonise our operations is hugely important.

“When it came to renewing our energy contract, we took it as an opportunity to embrace 100% renewable supply. We wanted to find a long-term partner that could support us in the transition to net carbon neutral and support us in realising our future green energy ambitions.

“Our agreement with Shell Energy is a true partnership. From day one, the team has taken a real interest in our energy strategy and how they can help us to decarbonise operations. I’m excited for the future – this collaboration will prove a real game-changer for us.”

Greg Kavanagh, Sales Director at Shell Energy, added: “Rather than simply a transactional agreement, we take pride in working closely with our customers to understand their energy strategies and provide long-term consultative support as their businesses continue to evolve.

“With Cepac, we were able to offer the perfect energy solution to meet stringent sustainability requirements. Our commitment to supplying renewable electricity as standard means the team can be safe in the knowledge that their operations are powered with energy that benefits both their business and the planet.

“Moving forward, we’ll continue to work in close collaboration to share our unrivalled knowledge, latest innovations and ensure our agreement helps Cepac to move ever closer towards realising its ambition of achieving net carbon zero status.”

This is a promoted article.