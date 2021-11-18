Embedding sustainability within construction

Over the years, Attenborough has been that initial motivation to many people who want to make a difference to the planet; including Alfa Energy Group client, Anna Baker who heads up sustainability at Careys.

In our latest Resonance podcast, Samuel Clements discusses this with Anna and her wider mission to embed sustainability within construction.

Topics explored:

The main driving force behind the Carey Group sustainability agenda

The practical steps towards decarbonisation

The challenges faced along the way

How Alfa Energy Group has supported its transition

Advice to companies yet to begin their net zero journeys

