Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

RWE building 117MW battery storage system in Germany

The new project will be one of the largest in the country

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

RWE is building one of the largest battery storage systems in Germany – with a total output of 117MW.

Set to be installed in Lower Saxony, the project will provide new services including grid stability to support fluctuations in renewable energy supply, as well as storing additional supply for its other power plants along the river Mosel.

It has stated that the coupling process with its other plants will raise the total capacity of the 420 lithium-ion batteries in place by 15%.

CEO of RWE Battery Solutions, Andrea Hu-Bianco, explained the importance of battery storage systems in the renewable energy transition: “They help smooth fluctuations in the utility grid, which are becoming increasingly common with the rise of renewable energies.

“We will construct and reliably operate one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage systems.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast