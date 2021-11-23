RWE building 117MW battery storage system in Germany

RWE is building one of the largest battery storage systems in Germany – with a total output of 117MW.

Set to be installed in Lower Saxony, the project will provide new services including grid stability to support fluctuations in renewable energy supply, as well as storing additional supply for its other power plants along the river Mosel.

It has stated that the coupling process with its other plants will raise the total capacity of the 420 lithium-ion batteries in place by 15%.

CEO of RWE Battery Solutions, Andrea Hu-Bianco, explained the importance of battery storage systems in the renewable energy transition: “They help smooth fluctuations in the utility grid, which are becoming increasingly common with the rise of renewable energies.

“We will construct and reliably operate one of Germany’s largest and most innovative battery storage systems.”