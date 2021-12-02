Yorkshire Water is looking for 35 new engineers

Yorkshire Water has launched a recruitment drive for 35 new engineering roles.

The water and wastewater services company which serves more than five million customers, including 140,000 businesses is looking for people with expertise in safety engineering, solution development and project managers.

The firm’s move aims to ensure the company’s assets such as pumping stations and treatment works are managed intelligently.

The 35 roles are expected to be recruited over three phases across the next three months.

Ian Robinson, manager of engineering at Yorkshire Water, said: “Ultimately, our aim is to further enhance our asset management processes and ensure we maximise the efficiency of our assets so we can protect our environment and deliver increased value for money for customers.”