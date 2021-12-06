Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas launches £2m fund for those who struggle to pay their bills

Customers with a debt of £250 or more are expected to be supported through the fund

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 6 December 2021
Image: Damian Czajka / Shutterstock.

Some British Gas customers who find themselves struggling to pay their bills will soon get some financial support through the company’s new £2 million fund.

The ‘Winter Fuel Fund’ will help customers with a debt of £250 or more to help pay their energy bills over the coming months.

The British Gas Energy Trust last year provided £1.8 million of debt relief, emergency fuel vouchers, and grants to replace boilers, with a further £3.6 million of funding provided to other organisations who support all energy customers in Scotland, England and Wales.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “The rising costs of living, coupled with the increasing cost of energy, are putting more people under financial pressure. I hear from our customers every day that they are struggling, and they need our support now more than ever.

A few days ago, the Centrica boss said Ofgem and policymakers need to take action to make sure this energy crisis will not happen again.

