National Grid finishes first major power line to be built in Kent since 1961

Work on the first new major power line to be constructed in Kent since 1961 has finished, the National Grid has confirmed.

The new high-voltage electricity line between Richborough and Canterbury consists of a 20 kilometre-long overhead line and 60 new pylons.

The so-called Richborough Connection project connects a high-voltage electricity link between Herdersbrug in Belgium and Richborough in the UK.

The 1GW subsea interconnector, known as Nemo Link, is a joint venture between National Grid and Belgian transmission system operator Elia that allows power to flow between Britain and Belgium.

Peter Bullen, Project Director for Richborough Connection, said: “This vital infrastructure marks the next generation of energy supply in the UK, with power now flowing between the UK and Belgium, providing a safe and secure electricity supply for years to come.”