New partnership eyes 100k EV smart charge points

Cleantech company Electric Miles has partnered with the developer Project EV to address the lack of EV smart charging infrastructure.

The companies have signed a three-year contract to create a network of around 100,000 chargers which will be exclusively controlled on the Electric Miles Smart Charging platform.

The technology allows drivers to access automated charging at the cheapest time, saving them money and protecting the transmission and distribution grid from excessive demand at peak periods.

With the proposed smart charging motorists can save 40% on their charging bills, Electric Miles said.

Arun Anand, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Electric Miles, commented, “Most domestic car charging is still done after returning from work between 5pm and 7pm, the same time as demand for electricity goes up as everyone starts cooking their dinner.

“Our Smart Charging platform puts motorists in total control of how and when they charge while also helping the grid to deliver power efficiently.”

Simon Peat, Chief Executive Officer of Project EV, said, “We believe this deal will revolutionise the way vehicles are charged from dumb to smart.”