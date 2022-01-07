National Highways sets up environmental division

National Highways has launched a new division for environmental sustainability in its plan to reach net zero.

It has set the target of achieving net zero by 2050 for England’s motorways and A-roads and the new division will create a pure environmental focus within the organisation.

Stephen Elderkin has been selected to lead the division after overseeing the £1 billion A12 upgrade scheme during the last three years.

His role, along with the rest of the team, will be to guide the Executive Directors and board at National Highways to achieving their sustainability aims.

On his new position, Mr Elderkin said: “It’s a privilege to take on this role at such a critical time. We’ve seen how COP26 has brought heightened public recognition of the need for action on climate change.

“National Highways connects the country, playing a vital role in national prosperity – but we must do that sustainably, making our contribution to achieving a net zero economy and showing ambition and leadership to leave a positive legacy through our approach to the environment.”