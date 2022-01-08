Manchester City teams up with Masdar

Manchester City Football Club has partnered with renewable energy company Masdar.

The partnership will aim to spread more awareness of climate change in football and enhance the Premier League champions’ presence in the Middle East.

Masdar currently has renewable energy projects in 40 countries globally and is looking to have more than 50GW total capacity in its portfolio by 2030.

The Citizens collaboration with the energy company will also look to increase the understanding of renewable energy throughout the sport.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Sales at the club, said: “At Manchester City, we have a commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly, whilst recognising that the club has the ability to use its voice to encourage communities we connect with to do more.

“A sustainable future can only be achieved by working together collaboratively with partners and fans and we’re delighted to welcome Masdar as an Official Partner today to join us on this journey.”

“Manchester City Football Club is one of the biggest names in world football and Masdar is now one of the biggest players in clean energy, by working together across different activities and initiatives, we can play our part in delivering a sustainable future,” added Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.